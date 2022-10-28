TDP calls for protests in Visakhapatnam, key leaders house arrested

A war of words broke out between the ruling and opposition leaders in Visakhapatnam as TDP raised concerns on the government's failures and land disputes in Visakhapatnam. TDP is ready to protest on many issues from today and announced the schedule of the protest on a daily basis. First, it called for a protest today against the illegal constructions of Rushikonda and urged all North Andhra leaders to participate in this protest.



In this background, police forces were deployed to confine the TDP leaders to their houses in advance. The police are saying that they are giving notices to them in this context that no rallies and protests are allowed in Visakhapatnam as section 30 of the Police Act is currently in force. But the TDP is alleging that the attitude of the police is not proper.

TDP north Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna has already been stopped from coming to Visakha, but police have been deployed at the house of Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, Member of Legislative Assembly of Visakha East Constituency expressed anguish that the police team was still chasing him even after going to the home. Also, the police, who are following the movements of TDP chief leaders along with Palla Srinivas, Bandaru Satyanarayana, are trying to stop them everywhere.

However, as the leaders had already reached the TDP district office and were staying there for the night, police forces also surrounded the TDP office. On the other hand, the leaders like Velagapudi and Ayyanna Patrudu have already left their houses and the police have been searching for them since night.