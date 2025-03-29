TDP celebrates 43rd foundation day, Chandrababu announces good news to youth

On the occasion of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) 43rd foundation day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu delivered promising news to the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the crowd, the CM made a significant announcement regarding the highly anticipated Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification, stating that it will be released in April.

In addition to the DSC updates, Naidu introduced the Thaliki Vandanam scheme, set to be implemented in May. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to creating a society free from poverty, emphasizing the introduction of new initiatives like P4 and Margadarshi - Bangaru Kutumbat.

"My goal is to create wealth, and it is essential that this wealth reaches the underprivileged," Naidu stated, urging the public to unite in the fight against poverty. He also highlighted the necessity of population growth, advocating that families should aspire to have no fewer than two children.

As TDP marks this milestone, Naidu's announcements aim not only to empower the youth but also to foster economic development and social welfare in the state.