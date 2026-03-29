TDP Celebrates 44th Formation Day, CM Chandrababu recalls party's achievements

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by President and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, celebrated its 44th Formation Day at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri with great grandeur. Naidu highlighted that the party is more than a political entity; it is a historic institution founded on the principle of self-respect for the Telugu people.

He emphasised the party’s achievements, including empowering backward classes and women through reservations and recognising ordinary workers. Naidu credited TDP’s foundation to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s vision of dignity and dignity for the poor.

Naidu also reaffirmed that Amaravati would be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, vowing to develop it into a world-class city surpassing Hyderabad. He urged opposition forces to refrain from obstructing the state's development plans.