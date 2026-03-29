TDP celebrates 44th formation day with ‘cadre is the leader’ slogan

The Telugu Desam Party celebrated its 44th formation day on Sunday in a grand manner at the party’s central office with the slogan ‘cadre is the leader’, highlighting the priority the party accords to its cadre.

TDP national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the party cadre, asserted that only those who work sincerely for the party will be given opportunity as public representatives. He emphasised that leaders who distance themselves from party workers will themselves be kept at a distance.

Highlighting upcoming political developments, he noted that with the proposed delimitation likely to increase seats by 50 per cent and with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women, there will be significant opportunities for committed party workers.

The Chief Minister made it clear that every party member must uphold the TDP brand through personal conduct and public service.

He called upon leaders and cadres to stay connected with people, understand their issues, and work towards a solution. He stated that if the party is strong, the state will be strong, and the party’s victory is the state’s victory.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the party has faced both triumphs and crises over the years. He paid tribute to party workers who made sacrifices, endured hardships and even lost their lives for the party.

He recalled major challenges, including political conspiracies during earlier regimes, attempts on his life and the struggles faced by party leaders and cadre in the past.

CM Naidu also mentioned his own imprisonment during 2019–24, emphasising that the party’s current position is the result of the unwavering commitment of its workers.

He warned that leaders who neglect or trouble the cadre will not be tolerated.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted key initiatives such as enhanced social pensions, “Super Six” schemes, job creation efforts, recruitment drives and industrial investments aimed at generating employment.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment not to increase electricity charges and to complete major projects like Polavaram and the development of Amaravati as a future-ready capital city.

The Chief Minister stated that TDP stands for development-oriented politics and urged party members to counter misinformation effectively by staying connected with the public and communicating government achievements.

Earlier, the Chief Minister hoisted the party flag at the TDP central office in the presence of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, state party president Palla Srinivas, and other senior leaders.

Floral tributes were paid to the statue of N. T. Rama Rao, the founder of the party.

Later, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Minister Nara Lokesh, hosted lunch for senior party workers who have been dedicatedly serving the party since its inception.

Senior party functionaries from nearly 60 constituencies participated. Both the Chief Minister and Lokesh interacted closely with the partymen, enquiring about their health conditions and the well-being of their families.

Chandrababu Naidu presented new clothes to all the senior workers as a mark of respect and appreciation.