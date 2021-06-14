TDP decries weekend destructions of Jagan regime

Mangalagiri: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Sunday accused the YSRCP government of launching unchecked attacks on the Opposition leaders just for questioning the atrocities and irregularities of the ruling party leaders in the otherwise peaceful North Andhra districts.

Atchannaidu strongly condemned the attacks on the properties of former Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam.

The YSRCP government was targeting all those rival leaders if they opposed or protested against the weekend destructions, sale of lands in the port city and irregularities of the ruling party leaders.

In a statement here, the TDP leader deplored that with each passing day, the atrocities of the YSRCP leaders were increasing. The latest attack on Palla Srinivasa Rao should be seen as an attack on the backward classes' leaders as a whole. Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun a novel programme of destruction and demolition during the time of holidays to the courts.

Atchannaidu strongly objected to the Vizag officials unilaterally removing the fencing surrounding the lands of Palla Srinivasa Rao. The officials could not do anything with regard to the lands of the former MLA in Gajuwaka as everything was in order and as per the rules. Now, the fencing was removed in the name of encroachment of two feet of land belonging to the Yadava Jaggarajupeta tank.

With his politics of hatred and destruction, Jagan Reddy and his Ministers were mindlessly destroying the future of Andhra Pradesh as a whole. If MLA Srinivasa Rao encroached lands, the government should hold a joint survey and show proof of the land encroachments.

Atchannaidu asked what action the Chief Minister has taken against his party leaders who were committing so many irregularities.

The ruling party created a fear psychosis by launching attacks on the properties of Sabbam Hari, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, GITAM educational institutions and others in the port city, he pointed out.