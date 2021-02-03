TDP demands 28 YSRCP MPs to resign over gross injustice to AP

Amaravati: TDP MP Kesineni Nani on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for not breaking his silence even though gross injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh in the Union budget that was presented in Parliament on Monday.

Kesineni Nani demanded the resignation of all the 28 YSRCP MPs owning moral responsibility for their party's failure to bring Central projects and funds to the State. The Chief Minister promised to the AP people that he would bend the necks of the Union government to confer the Special Category Status, if his party was given 25 MPs. Now, Jagan Reddy got 28 MPs including those in the Rajya Sabha but they could do nothing for the State so far.

In a statement here, the TDP MP asked the CM and his MPs to explain to the people as to why they were unable to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil the Reorganisation Act promises that were made to AP at the time of bifurcation.

There was no mention of these promises in the Central budget at all. The Chief Minister should explain why he was not able to bring the Central funds though he has got 28 MPs.

Kesineni Nani deplored that an empty hand was given to AP while huge funds are allocated to metro rail projects in Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi and also for those in Nagpur and Nashik in Maharashtra. AP has got similar projects but there were no funds allocations for the same. Also, injustice was done to AP in respect of the national highways. Tamil Nadu was given Rs 1.03 lakh crore for developing 3,500 kms national highways and Kerala got Rs 65,000 crore for developing 1,100 kms national highways.

Asserting that the previous TDP regime got sizable Central funds at that time, Nani said that even then the YSRCP in its capacity as the Opposition party demanded resignation of the TDP MPs. Now, the YSRCP MPs totally failed to bring any funds in this year's Union Budget and hence they had no choice but to resign.

Kesineni Nani asked whether all the 28 MPs of the YSRCP were there in Delhi to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh and its people or to save the Chief Minister and his co-accused Vijay Sai Reddy from the illegal assets cases. There were no funds to fill the revenue deficit gap.

The 7 backward districts in AP did not get any funds either. There was no mention of the Amaravati Capital City at all.

The TDP MP deplored that the YSRCP MPs were there in the national capital only to protect Jagan Reddy from his personal cases. They were mortgaging the interests of all the 5 crore people of AP before the Central government, he alleged.