TDP flays govt for failure to repair gates of Gundlakamma

Ongole (Prakasam district): TDP senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not getting repaired the three gates of Kandula Obulreddy Gundlakamma project but claiming to set up three capitals for the State. Along with TDP AP vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and other leaders, the former Minister visited Gundlakamma project in Mallavaram of Prakasam district on Wednesday and inspected the status of repair works of the gates that were damaged six months ago due to floods.





Speaking after the visit, Umamaheswara Rao said that the YSRCP government failed to repair the gates of Gundlakamma project, which were damaged long back. He said that the government has neglected the irrigation project and left the public in agony by releasing lakhs of litres of water into the sea. He said that the gates were damaged due to the non-maintenance for the last three and half years, and yet the government has failed to finalise the tenders for the installation of third gate and repair of others.





The TDP leader said that about 3 TMC feet of water should have been stored in the project, but due to the failure to repair the gates, only 1.70 TMC feet of water is held. He said that about 15 TMC feet of water was flown into the sea due to the negligence of the government and left the farmers of 80000 acres in its ayacut in worry.



