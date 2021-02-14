TDP has no calibre to win AP gram panchayat elections: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the TDP has no courage to win the elections. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he was incensed that TDP leaders, including Chandrababu for making false propaganda. He said YS Jagan's charisma is clearly visible in the panchayat elections with YSRCP victories. He expressed optimism that similar results would come in the third and fourth installments as well.

The minister flagged that the TDP leaders were not ashamed to demand that the elections in Punganur, Thambalpally and Macharla be stopped. He said that the TDP is filing cases in the courts for not being able to win the elections. Peddireddy challenged Chandrababu to win the elections with the support of the people if he has guts. Minister Peddireddy has denied Chandrababu's miscalculations on the election results.

On the other hand, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has said that the people have voted for the administration of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people judged without another party in the state and claimed a solid victory for YSRCP in the second phase of the panchayat elections as well. He said YSRCP is going to win any election in the state. He also expressed confidence that YSRCP would win 64 divisions in Vijayawada in the municipal elections as well. He revealed that development works are underway in Vijayawada with Rs 600 crore. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has lashed out at Kesineni Nani for being an MP and for not being able to bring funds for the state..