TDP has no moral right to protest on fuel prices: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the previous government increased petrol and diesel prices way back in 2015, where there was no such crisis like Covid-19 and stated that TDP has no right to criticise the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that N Chandrababu Naidu levied additional taxes on petrol and diesel by charging an additional of Rs 4 in 2015, without giving any proper reason or explanation for the hike. Chandrababu and TDP leaders calling for a protest in state against the increasing fuel prices is ridiculous, as the price fixations are under the control of Centre, with no role for state government, he added.

Further, he recalled that the previous government had increased the RTC charges four times in a span of two years showing the hike of diesel cost, although there were no Covid conditions in the state during TDP rule. He said that the Chief Minister didn't put any burden on the public despite the fall of revenue and severe economic crisis due to the pandemic.

The roads and their repairs were severely neglected during Naidu's rule, where as the current government is taking up repairs and for that Rs 1 is being charged on petrol and diesel prices.

Responding to the reports of Amara Raja company leaving the state due to government harassment, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the company is emitting toxic chemicals causing severe pollution, damaging both human health and environment.

He said that the High Court and Pollution Control Board have also issued orders in this regard as effluents pose a threat, and nothing is more important to the government than the health of the people. The Chief Minister intended to have industries that do not harm the people and are safe for the environment.

Speaking on the state finances, Ramakrishna Reddy said there was a severe financial crisis in the state, which was majorly caused by Naidu's debts and Covid. The government is not holding back any welfare schemes for the poor despite the crisis, and there is nothing wrong in continuing these schemes. He questioned BJP leaders whether they want to stop the welfare schemes and how it comes under wastage, when it is being credited directly into the beneficiaries' account.

He said that the Centre is also taking loans to implement welfare schemes and how it was wrong when the state government takes loans.