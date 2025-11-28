TDP has now become ‘Telugu Dandupalyam Party’, criticises YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Mahila wing state president and MLC Varudhu Kalyani expressed anger over lack of women’s safety in the coalition government, stating that the TDP has now turned into a ‘Telugu Dandupalyam Party’.

Speaking in Visakhapatnam, she condemned the shocking incident in which Minister Sandhya Rani’s PA reportedly harassed a government woman employee, extorting money in the pretext of providing a job, and even pressured her to ‘become close’ to TDP leaders.

Despite filing police complaints, no action was taken. When the victim approached the minister seeking justice, she was punished with a transfer to a remote area instead of being protected, Kalyani expressed concern.

The MLC said it is disgraceful on the part of Minister Sandhya Rani to defend her PA instead of standing by the victim, wondering whether she is the Minister for Women and Child Welfare or the Minister for harassing women.

The MLC demanded an immediate arrest of minister’s PA Satish and removal of Sandhya Rani from the cabinet for shielding the accused.

She criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for remaining silent over the issue.

Kalyani pointed out that after the coalition came power, women’s safety has gone for a toss with 70–80 crimes against women being reported daily, 3–4 incidents every hour, and sharp rise in rape cases, drug abuse, ganja trade and alcohol consumption.