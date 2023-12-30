TDP holds door-to-door campaign on Bhavishyat ki Guarantee schemes in Panyam

A door-to-door campaign was organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Alamuru village of Panyam mandal in Panyam Constituency to explain to the people about the Mini Manifesto Super Six Schemes announced by TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP leaders emphasized the importance of voting for the cycle symbol in the upcoming elections for the better future of the state.

Several TDP leaders and party members were present at the event, including Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, former MLA and TDP in-charge for Panyo, Mandal President Gunapam Jayarami Reddy, and village leaders Govind Reddy, Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Madhava Krishna Reddy, Manohar, Sudhakar, Ramakrishnudu, Kittu, Bhimudu, Rami Reddy, Gani Gopal. Additionally, Mandal Leaders Kouluru Bhaskar Reddy, Konidedu Rao Pulla Reddy, Kothur, as well as Subbar Reddy, Madduru Sudhakar Reddy, Lawyer Babu, Bhupanpadu Hanumath, Sunil, Constituency SC Cell President Danam, Vadugodla Mohan, Gonavaram Rajesh, Nervada Amarasimha Reddy, Kondajuturu Keshav, Togirchedu Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Balapanuru Shiva Shankar Reddy, Panyo Town BTech Pulla Reddy, Ippa Sudhakar Irfan, Ishwar Reddy, Kumar Reddy, and others participated in the program.