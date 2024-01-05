TDP is BC leadership factory: Naidu

Vijayawada: The TDP is a factory and a university that manufactures leadership from Backward Classes (BCs) and promoted the leaders from the community as MPs and MLAs for a long time, said party chief N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.

Making it clear that his sole aim is to promote the BCs, Naidu said that he personally takes the responsibility of elevating the BCs to the extent that in every 100 leaders, at least 10 should be from the community. The TDP supremo is the chief guest at the ‘Jayaho BCs’ programme organised at the party headquarters here.

Addressing the meeting on this occasion, Chandrababu said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is simply extorting the poor. Expressing serious concern that Jagan has pushed the state into deep debts, he said the CM raised Rs 13 lakh crore debts till now which is far more than the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“Ultimately, we have to repay these debts. Since BCs comprise 50 per cent of the population in the state, you have to bear Rs 6.5 lakh crore debt burden of the total of Rs 13 lakh crore,” Chandrababu explained. Admitting that he got recognition only with the help of BCs, Chandrababu said that he will never forget BCs in his life as the community stood solidly behind him when he was in trouble.

Maintaining that except four Reddys, even the Reddy community too did not prosper during the YSRCP government, he said and stated that those who prospered are the minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP V Vijayasai Reddy and party senior leader Y V Subba Reddy.

Stating that Jagan is a master in telling lies, TDP chief felt that the companies owned only by the Chief Minister have prospered. Regretting that the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, he said Jagan had raised the power charges. Chandrababu said that the countdown for Jagan has begun and there is no chance of his coming back to power.

“I want the state to be rebuilt and the Telugu community should regain the past glory. I will give the opportunity and it is your responsibility to grow as leaders,” he told the BCs. Terming the 'Jayaho BC' as historic, he said that the massive gathering here should be a precursor to rewrite the history. He said he is planning to build a society without poverty.

Chandrababu Naidu launched 50 campaign vehicles for the 'Jayaho BC' programme through which the BC leaders from the TDP will visit all the 175 Assembly constituencies to explain how the party has promoted the community and how Jagan has deceived them.