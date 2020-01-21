TDP issues notice under rule 71, and chairman permits to discuss the bill in the house

After the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has tabled the decentralisation and repeal of CRDA bills in the legislative council for discussion, the TDP has issued the notice under rule 71 in demand to hold a wide range of discussions on the proposals. The minister has asserted that there is no authority for the council to give directions to hold talks.

However, the Council chairman has permitted to hold discussions on TDP's notice. The chairman has called on a meeting with council members of all parties to chalk out an action plan to discuss on the subject.

On the other hand ina rude shock to the Telugu Desam Party, former minister and TDP leader resigned to the membership of the Legislative Council. Despite the TDP issued instructions that all MLCs should attend the council meeting, he did not turn up. Moreover, he submitted his resignation to the MLC post. Meanwhile, another MLC Samantakamani also didn't participate in the Council meeting.