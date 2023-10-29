TDP-Jana Sena coordination meetings to begin today, East Godavari leaders to meet in Kakinada today

Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena coordination meetings will be held from Sunday. Coordination meetings will be held in the districts on 29th, 30th and 31st. Senior leaders from both parties will attend these coordination meetings for supervision. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam, and Anantapur districts leaders will meet on Sunday followed by West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts leaders on Monday, and Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool districts on Tuesday.

As part of the coordination meeting, leaders of the two parties in the erstwhile East Godavari district will meet in Kakinada for the first time on Sunday. A key meeting will be held at VSR Convention Hall, 5th Street, Sambamurthynagar, Kakinada at 3 pm. Leaders and in-charges of both parties of 19 constituencies under the erstwhile district will attend this meeting.

In the meeting, activities will be formulated to take the consequences of Chandrababu's illegal arrest mainly due to the failures of the YSRCP government. From the village level to the state level, joint programs will be initiated for coordination. The opinions and suggestions of the leaders of both parties will be jointly discussed and decisions will be taken.

Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has called for another protest program on Sunday under the name of Kallu Teripidadham. The protest program will be held between 7 pm and 7.05 pm tonight.