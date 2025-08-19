TDP lambasts YSRCP for fake news on Amaravati floods

Vijayawada: Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao sharply criticised the YSRCP and its affiliated media for spreading false claims that Amaravati, state capital, is submerged. Speaking at a press conference at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, he accused YSRCP leaders of mali-ciously circulating “fake news” out of jealousy over the Rs 52,000 crore construction projects underway in Amaravati.

He alleged they used old footage of overflowing streams from other regions, like Kambampa-du, to falsely portray Amaravati as flooded. Rao pointed out that similar false claims about the Prakasam Barrage gates and crop damage from the Kondaveeti Vagu stream were previously debunked by irrigation Department officials, who also filed complaints.

Rao challenged YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Amaravati and inspect key devel-opments like the Secretariat, Assembly, High Court, and SRM University. “Instead of facing reality, Jagan hides in his Tadepalli or Bengaluru palaces, deceiving the public,” Rao said. He accused the former YSRCP government of oppressing Amaravati’s farmers, filing thou-sands of cases against them, and misleading people with the failed “three capitals” plan. Rao noted that public discontent led to YSRCP’s electoral rout, securing only 11 seats and losing deposits in Pulivendula and Ontimitta.

“Despite this defeat, Jagan refuses to accept the truth and continues spreading lies,” he added. Uma Maheswara Rao attributed YSRCP’s frustration to the success of the Chandrababu Naidu government’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, including Annadata Sukhibhava, Thalliki Vandanam, and Stree Shakti, which are benefiting farmers, women, and pensioners. He claimed Jagan’s inability to accept the popularity of these programs, evidenced by women sharing videos of direct financial deposits, drives his misinformation campaign.

Rao also criticised former chief minister for skipping Independence Day celebrations on Au-gust 15, alleging he hid in his Tadepalli palace out of fear and frustration.

He warned that the government has already filed cases against YSRCP’s ‘blue media’ and social media pages for spreading false narratives about Amaravati. “The TDP will continue exposing such lies and en-suring strict action against misinformation,” Rao added.