TDP leader AV Subba Reddy meets Kadapa SP Anubrajan, demands arrest of Akhila Priya

Former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Seeds Corporation, TDP leader AV Subba Reddy met Kadapa district SP Anburajan along with his daughter Jaswanthi Reddy. He had a meeting with the SP on the issue of attempted murder case against the former minister Akhila Priya. He demanded immediate action against the accused and arrest of those who conspired to kill him. SP Anburajan told AV Subba Reddy that the case is being investigated as per procedure.

"No one has questioned why former minister Bhuma Akhil Priya, who is A4 in the case, has not been arrested so far. Police arrested everyone from A1 to A6 and expressed suspicion as to why A4 accused was left over, " Subba Reddy said. "Is it not true that Bhuma Akhil had conspired to kill him? despite giving three notices, there was no response from her husband, " Subba Reddy questioned.

Subba Reddy said the couple would not be in a position to be arrested by the police if they gets anticipatory bail. He suspects that if this continues, he will be attacked again. On the other hand, Reddy's daughter said that Bhuma Akhila Priya is doing murder politics in pursuit of a woman; it would be better to arrest the couple immediately.