TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy hails Supreme Court's remark on SC/ST quota

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy hailed the remarks of the Supreme Court that state legislatures can make laws to give preferential reservations to sub-castes within categories. In a press note, he said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had proposed the sub-classification first to benefit the downtrodden in society.

Now, comments of the Supreme Court validated its appropriateness, he said.

Even though the resolution was passed by the state assembly at that time, it necessitated nod by the parliament and the Supreme Court is now saying the state legislatures can take such decisions, Somireddy said.

He said the issue has to be reviewed in detail for the benefit of oppressed sections.

The TDP leader also said the apex court also mentioned about creamy layer issue which is relevant now where some families have been enjoying reservation benefits for the last three generations and some others failed to gain even a single opportunity. This inequality should be fairly addressed reviewing the creamy layer system, he stated.

