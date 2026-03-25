TDP leaders, supporters celebrate relief for RTD Trust

Anantapur: Celebrations marked the renewal of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of Rural Development Trust in Kundurpi mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

TDP leaders and RDT beneficiaries held a rally and offered special prayers at the Father Ferrer Temple to mark the occasion.

The renewal comes after delays during the previous administration. Following his election, local MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu urged authorities to expedite the process. Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier assured that the renewal was under consideration.

MLA Suren dra Babu, along with other public representatives, also met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh to push for the cause.

With the renewal now secured, a festive mood prevailed, as RDT’s services in the district are set to continue uninterrupted.