TDP-led NDA Government Secures Rs 4 Lakh Crore Investments in Seven Months, Says Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh's Minister for IT and HRD, Nara Lokesh, has highlighted the success of the TDP-led NDA government in securing Rs 4 lakh crore worth of investments in just seven months. In a statement, Lokesh emphasized the need for consistent policies and continuity in governance to maintain the state's growth trajectory.

As the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Lokesh shared that one of the first questions posed by investors, both domestic and international, is the stability of governance in the state. “What happens if there is a change of government?” he said, quoting investors’ concerns, underlining the importance of a stable political environment for attracting investments.

Lokesh, who has played a pivotal role in bringing major industry players such as Google, Reliance, and TCS to Andhra Pradesh, described the process of convincing such giants to invest in the state as one of perseverance. He pointed out that the previous five years under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government were "devastating" for investor confidence, making it more challenging to build trust in the state’s economic prospects.

"The people of Andhra Pradesh should make a distinction between the destructive governance of the past and the present NDA government. They need to evaluate the two models of governance and ensure the state continues on its developmental path by electing the NDA in future terms," Lokesh said.

Lokesh emphasized his government's focus on making Andhra Pradesh a leading investment destination, aiming to match the business speeds of global hubs like Dubai and Singapore. “We want to compete not only with our fellow states but with countries like Dubai and Singapore,” he remarked.

He also thanked the Union Government for its strong support in the state’s growth initiatives, noting significant ongoing projects such as the development of Amaravati as the capital, the Polavaram irrigation project, the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and several other infrastructure developments like the BPCL refinery, NTPC's green hydrogen project, and the new railway line to Amaravati.

On the topic of the controversial 'Red Book'—a record of promises made by the TDP government before the assembly elections—Lokesh stated that it had been endorsed by the people and was one of the key factors that led to high voter turnout. However, he made it clear that the record would not be used for "vindictive politics."

With these initiatives, Lokesh continues to champion the vision of a developed and progressive Andhra Pradesh, stressing the importance of stable governance and collaborative efforts with the Union Government to achieve long-term growth.