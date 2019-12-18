TDP MLA welcomes CM Jagan's decision of three capitals; Party chief seems to be furious at him

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao welcomes Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision of making Visakhapatnam is the administrative capital of the state. It is a known fact that Visakhapatnam is a key district in Coastal Andhra as it has a wide range of resources and infrastructure.

He said, "We welcome the announcement made by the Chief Minister in the legislature that the possibility of making Visakhapatnam as executive capital,"

"It is good decision to make the Coastal city as capital, which has road, rail, air and water connectivity, there is no doubt that it is a city that fulfils all its hopes and ambitions," Ganta added.

If Visakhapatnam becomes an administrative centre, it will surely become a cosmopolitan city. Visakha people are ready to contribute to it. That is what Mani Srinivasarao believes.

However, the TDP high command has been furious at Ganta Srinivasa Rao supporting the decision of launching three capitals. TDP demanded that the capital of AP should be in Amravati. Chandrababu Naidu questioned where the Chief Minister would be if he made the three capitals. However, there is a debate in the party as the MLA's having difference of opinions on CM's decision.