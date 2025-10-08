TDP MLAs condemn burning of Ambedkar statue, accuse YSRCP of political conspiracy

Tirupati: TDP MLAs strongly condemned the alleged burning of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue by a YSRCP sarpanch in Devalampeta of GD Nellore constituency, terming it a ‘heinous and shameful act.’

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, the TDP legislators accused the ruling YSRCP of resorting to ‘low-level politics’ and political vendetta against those who shifted allegiance to the TDP. Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan demanded stringent action against those behind the incident at Devalampeta.

“The police have clearly confirmed that it was the YSRCP sarpanch who burnt the Ambedkar statue. Now, what will the YSRCP leaders who play politics in Ambedkar’s name say?” he questioned. He alleged that YSRCP district leaders had conspired to send a person named Govindaiah to execute the act. “The incident took place at 2 am. Why did YSRCP leaders arrive at the spot so quickly? How did they know before the police did? This was no accident — it was a grave conspiracy,” he said, adding that the ruling party was continuing the same political conspiracies it indulged in while in power.

Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasree said the act of setting fire to Ambedkar’s statue by a YSRCP sarpanch was a disgrace to the ideals of social justice. “Soon after the TDP won in Sullurupeta, YSRCP leaders began attacking those who joined our party.