TDP MPs to raise 'failure' of YSRCP government in flood relief

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the TD Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting on Saturday directed his MPs to expose the failure of the YSRCP government in tackling the flood situation and also demand declaration of the AP rain havoc as a 'national calamity' in the Parliament session starting from Monday.

Naidu sought a judicial inquiry into the state government negligence that allegedly caused the recent flood devastation.

The highest level of 93 per cent debt-ridden families in the country were living in Andhra Pradesh. The state rose to 2nd position in tenant farmers' suicides and 3rd position in farmers' suicides, which reflected the anti-farmer policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, he said.

He asked the MPs to mount pressure on the Centre for a better deal for AP. The meeting resolved to raise various burning issues, especially prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel, AP Special Category Status, 3 capitals bill, etc.,

The smuggling of ganja and heroin from AP to other states in the country would be raised in the House, the meeting decided.

The TDPP would highlight the continuing agitation against privatisation of the Vizag steel plant.

The TDP MPs decided to mention the investigation by the ED into the Rs 40 crore supari to the killers of Y S Vivekananda Reddy and advance payment of Rs. 1 crore.

The TDP MPs, who took part in the meeting, were Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar.