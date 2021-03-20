TDP ready to face any situation in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Somireddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said they are ready to face any situation in the byelection to be held for Tirupati Lok Sabha on April 17.

Addressing a preparatory meet organised at the party office on Saturday in connection with the Tirupati LS by-poll, he said the election was very crucial for the party and added there would be minimal chances for the involvement of volunteers in the bypoll for throwing dust in the eyes of innocent voters.

He also said the elections were held directly on the symbols of political parties. Stating that the entire country was watching developments in the state, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who spent in prison for around 16 months, seems now wishing to send Chandrababu Naidu to jail at least for 16 days. He asked the cadre to keep an eye on the activities of ruling party that tries to lure voters through offerings.

Somireddy said IAS and police officials at various levels have to work impartially till the end of by-polls in both Chittoor and Nellore districts. He said they were going to file private cases against some officials for their activities supporting the ruling party in the recent polls.

Nellore Parliament in-charge Sk Abdul Aziz said that all should strive hard for the success of party candidate. Tirupati LS TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi said there has been no consideration of special status to the state after bifurcation. She said even the national party has failed to keep its promise of providing the SCS assured by the Prime Minister during his visit to Tirupati.

YSR Congress party has surrendered the self-respect of Telugu people to the BJP at Centre and said people were aspiring for a change in the rule who have been vexed with the regime of YSR Congress.

She said people were very much satisfied with the regime of Telugu Desam between 2014 and 2019. She appealed to the party workers to highlight failures of YSRC-led government among the public in a systematic way. Party leaders KL Naidu, Panabaka Krishnaiah, Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.