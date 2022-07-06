TDP slams AP govt. for spending Rs. 5.50 crore for Village and Ward Secretariats

Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused AP Chief Minister YS Jagan of spoiling the welfare of his employees and looting people's money from his own party's volunteers. He said that it is the employees who work as a bridge for the people of the government. "For the smooth governance of any government in the country, the efforts of the employees are essential, but Jagan is looking at such employees like slaves," he said.

He said there were rare incidents of receiving salaries on the 1st of every month during the three-year rule of the YSRCP. On the other hand, he criticized Jagan, who is doing all kinds of injustice to the employees, and doing justice to the volunteers who are the workers of his party.

Yanamala recalled that the government has issued GO over the sanction of Rs. 5.50 crore for the village volunteers in the name of providing Rs. 200 to 2.66 lakh village secretariats. He accused YS Jagan was giving government money to volunteers and making them buy his magazine and then stealing that money.

On the other hand, YSRCP leaders and activists are accused of looting natural resources and looting government lands, and collecting crores. It is alleged that the government is diverting those amounts to its newspaper and channel by placing an unbearable burden on the people in the form of taxes.