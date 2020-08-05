TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy welcomes High Court stay on AP capital

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy welcomed the stay orders of the High Court on the issues of three capitals and abolition of the CRDA. In a statement on Tuesday, he said that the Governor has to check orders of the government whether they are legitimate or not before giving his assent.

He said the Supreme Court and the President of India gave their approval earlier that when the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had proposed to set up capital in Amaravati. The state government cannot shift high court from one place to another as per its whim.

In contrast to the position of law, the Governor had simply signed on the bills for three capitals that includes shifting high court. He said the Raj Bhavan should not endorse the hasty decisions of the state government without considering sentiments and legal issues involved in them.

TDP district president and MLC B Ravi Chandra demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should accept the challenge of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to go for fresh mandate. He said the state government was acting cruelly even though the farmers who handed over their lands for the capital city had been staging protests for the last four months.