TDP state president Atchennaidu condemns Naidu's detention in Renigunta Airport

Condemning former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's detention in Renigunta Airport and denying him permission to carry out dharna in Chittoor and Tirupati cities, TDP state president K Atchannaidu expressed his ire over the development in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu wondered when the ruling party MPs are moving all over the state in an unrestrained manner, how come the government machinery could not find Covid-19 or State Election Commission norms then.

He criticised the 'high-handed' behaviour of the police towards the TDP chief at the airport. Meanwhile, tense situation prevailed in Renigunta as Naidu continued to stage a sit-in protest at the airport as the police tried to prevent his entry into the Chittoor district and detained him.

Citing model code of conduct and also the scope for the second wave of coronavirus infections, the TDP chief was denied permission to take part in a protest planned earlier in Tirupati and Chittoor.