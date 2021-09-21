TDP terms CM's victory claims 'peak of madness'

Mangalagiri: The TDP, at a strategy meeting presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday termed it as 'peak of madness' on the part of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to claim victory in the parishad elections that the TDP had boycotted.

The TDP challenged the Chief Minister to dissolve the state Assembly and ask for a fresh mandate if he really wanted to know the prevailing opinion of the AP people about his rule.

The whole country had seen how the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was perpetrating a 'Jungle Raj' in AP with active help of the police and by making a mockery of the panchayat, MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections.

The TDP leaders said that it was for the first time in the entire country that reports came about Rs 72,000 crore worth heroin being smuggled through Andhra Pradesh. The company, under whose name the drugs were being smuggled, was registered in Vijayawada.

This registration was done in Vijayawada after Jagan came to power in the state. The attempt to smuggle drugs on such a large scale from Afghanistan to AP would not be possible if the mafia had no links with Tadepalli.

Some TDP leaders made a special mention of the political harassment and condemned what they described as 'Jagan Reddy's goonda rajyam'. It was possible only under the Raja Reddy constitution to file false cases against the TDP leaders after YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and their goons attacked former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

The SC, ST atrocities law was being put to gross misuse. The TDP leaders were implicated in fabricated cases when they went to submit a memorandum to the DGP on the ruling party attacks, the meeting said.

The TDP decided to give a privilege notice against senior police officer Ammi Reddy for threatening the TDP MLAs, MLCs and former ministers.

If there was no justice, then the TDP would file a private case. It was clear that the DGP colluded with the ruling YSRCP leaders when the local police allowed the goons to attack Naidu's house, they said.