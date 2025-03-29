TDP to celebrate 43rd foundation day with grand events in Andhra Pradesh

As the day marks the 43rd foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with celebrations taking place across various regions of Andhra Pradesh. This morning, TDP National President and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, will visit NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad to meet with party workers. Following this, he will preside over the hoisting of the TDP flag.

In the afternoon, CM Naidu, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh and other party leaders, will join the celebrations at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri. Party members are eagerly preparing to participate in these events to commemorate the occasion.

Founded on March 29, 1982, by the late NT Rama Rao, the TDP was established with the primary aim of enhancing the self-respect of the Telugu nation and supporting the poor, farmers, and the middle class. Over the course of its 43-year history, the party has successfully governed Andhra Pradesh five times, solidifying its position as the most prominent political party in the state. Under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP continues to play a vital role in AP's political landscape.