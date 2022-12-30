TDP to pay Rs 24 lakh each to kin of victims

Nellore: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said that he was deeply hurt by the Kandukur disaster and that the party was extending financial assistance of Rs 24 lakh each to the kin of the deceased of which Rs 15 lakh is being paid from the party while the remaining amount is given by the TDP leaders. He paid rich tributes on Thursday at Kondamudusupalem to those who died in the stampede on Wednesday.

He said of the eight persons who succumbed to injuries six belong to the downtrodden sections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family.

Talking to the media, Chandrababu Naidu said that he visited the village to pay tributes to the deceased persons and the TDP will stand by their family members. He assured that the party will take the responsibility of bearing the expenses for the education of the children of those who died in Wednesday's incident.

He said whenever a leader comes to the place for such public meetings, it is the fundamental duty of police to monitor the law and order. He said he is not blaming anyone, but it was the duty of the Kandukur police to take precautionary and safety measures for managing the crowds.

Without naming anyone, Chandrabau said that the criticism being made against his roadshows is not correct and said he doesn't need anyone's sympathy. He also said that several meetings were held earlier by various parties precisely at the same location but this was unfortunate. He stated that now it is the duty of the people who attend such public meetings where huge crowds gather to take necessary safety measures when the local police do not cooperate.

Meanwhile, a special team was formed headed by a DySP rank officer for investigating the incident of stampede in Kandukur town on Wednesday.

Police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC on the incident based on the complaint lodged by one Pichaiah who received injuries. Praja Shanthi party founder K A Paul also lodged a complaint on the incident.