TDP trying to incite caste conflicts, allege heads of corporations

Vijayawada: Chairmen of Kapu, Kamma and Reddy corporations alleged that TDP leaders are trying to create caste conflicts by making baseless allegations against the YSRCP government regarding alleged recce on Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to media persons at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Friday, chairmen of Kapu Cororation Adapa Seshu, Kamma Corporation T Chandrasekhar and Reddy Corporation Ch Satyanarayana Reddy said that those who are caught by Hyderabad police in Pawan Kalyan recce case are supporters of TDP. They morphed the number plate of Reddy corporation chairman, they said.

Reddy Corporation chairman Satyanarayana Reddy said that those who were caught at the house of Pawan while moving in suspicious conditions are TDP supporters and their photos with Lokesh indicate this. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has been conspiring to defame the government.

Kamma Corporation chairman T Chandrasekhar said that they will respect Pawan Kalyan as cine star and at the same time counter his political comments. He said that the TDP should not resort to such cheap tricks to defame the YSRCP government.

Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu said that TDP resorted to attacks on ministers during Pawan Kalyan's Visakhapatnam visit. He said that the TDP is trying to political mileage by creating caste conflicts. He appealed to Jana Sena Party men to beware of conspiracy against Pawan Kalyan by TDP.