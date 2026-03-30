TDP’s foundation day celebrated with fervour

Ongole: TheTelugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders marked their party’s 44th Foundation Day with grand celebrations, featuring flag-hoisting ceremonies in towns and villages across Prakasam district on Sunday.

Ongole MLA and TDP AP Vice-President Damachala Janardhana Rao inaugurated the party flag at the TDP office and paid floral tributes to the statues of NT Ramarao, Damachala Anjaneyulu, and Punugupati Koteswara Rao at Addanki Bus Stand. He later participated in the main celebration at MS Function Hall, honouring senior party workers who have dedicated decades to strengthening the party. Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana Rao described TDP’s founding as a historic movement for Telugu self-respect, recalling how NTR established the party on March 29, 1982. He highlighted ongoing welfare schemes, including NTR Bharosa Pensions, Thalli ki Vandanam, AnnadataSukhibhava, and free bus travel for women under Stree Shakti. Separately, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji hoisted the party flag at his camp office, praising CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 18-hour work ethic and Lokesh’s efforts in attracting investments like the Google Data Centre to Visakhapatnam. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Amaravati as the state capital.