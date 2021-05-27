TDP's Mahanadu 2021 begins, Chandrababu pays tribute to NTR, takes dig at YSRCP govt

For the second year in a row amid coronavirus outbreak, the Telugu Desam Party's Mahanadu program, which is being conducted on a virtual basis, is continuing on the first day. TDP national president Chandrababu paid tributes to party founder NTR and inaugurated the Mahanada. As part of the program, tributes were paid to the leaders and activists who lost their lives due to coronavirus.



Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that the party will be in support for the families of the deceased. He said that the NTR is pride of Telugu people. He said that he founded the party with the slogan of self-respect of Telugus. Chandrababu explained that he was determined to move forward with self-respect as well as self-confidence. Mahanadu is a festival day for the Telugu people. Tedepa made it clear that he was not limited to any religion.



Chandrababu alleged that the government did not respond properly during the Coronavirus disaster and expressed dissatisfaction over the people being financially distressed and could not buy oxygen or covid drugs on the block. "The government has acted irresponsibly despite suggestions and that we work together to prevent the crisis," he said. Chandrababu further added that the government is not even in a position to reassure the people.



Naidu responding to the Anandaiah medicine said that the government is reckless on providing reckless. He fumed against government over the arrest of TDP leader BC Janardhan Reddy.