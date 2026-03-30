Teacher receives ‘Bhasha Sastravetha’ award

TIRUPATI: Make My Babies Genius School Chairman Sangaraju Bhaskar Raju said that teachers have the power to change the world and that every teacher who shapes students into responsible citizens is a source of inspiration.

In recognition of his contributions to the field of language education, he was presented with the ‘Bhasha Sastravetha’ award by the North Delhi Cultural Academy.

A felicitation programme was held at the school premises on Sunday and presented world records as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Raju said he felt happy to receive seven world records for training students to write with both hands. He stated that within 23 days, 130 students were trained to write in three languages using both hands.

He added that teachers play a key role in shaping students’ futures and described the award as a recognition of his educational service.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, ZP Deputy CEO Dr G Venkata Narayana, APPUSMA Rayalaseema Zone President Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, and O Venkata Ramana Reddy attended the programme as guests along with the representatives of seven world record organisations.