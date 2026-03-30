Teen girls administered HPV vaccination

Visakhapatnam: A free HPV vaccination drive was conducted in Visakhapatnam to raise awareness and prevent cervical cancer among young girls. More than 50 girls aged between 9 and 14 years were administered the vaccine free of cost.

Most girls who visited the camp belonged to the families of sanitation workers of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Organised jointly by Chaitanya Sravanti, a voluntary organisation, and the Lions Club of Vizag Charitable Trust, the programme was held at the Chaitanya Sravanti office near Mrs. AVN College. Shireen Rahman, president of the NGO, said that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine plays a key role in preventing cervical cancer in women. She highlighted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to vaccinate girls globally by 2030.

Since 2024, the organisation has vaccinated over 3,000 girls as part of its voluntary initiative. Further, the president of the NGO explained that the vaccine, supplied by the Serum Institute, is given in two doses over a six-month period. Along with vaccination, awareness is also being created about cervical and breast cancers. KGH cancer specialist and radiation oncologist M. Panduranga Kumari emphasised that early detection of cancer significantly improves the chances of recovery. She encouraged eligible girls to utilise such vaccination programmes. Serum Institute regional manager Ram Ratan and representatives of the NGO, including Vijaya, Rukia Bhanu, Lakshmi and Sharada, were present at the event.