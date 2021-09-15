Telangana High Court dismisses Raghurama Krishnam Raju's plea to transfer YS Jagan bail cancellation petition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy got a sigh of relief in the Telangana High Court as the court dismissed a petition filed by YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking transfer of bail cancellation petition from CBI court to another. Raghurama asked High Court to stay the CBI court judgment and transfer the petitions to another court.



However, the Telangana High Court, which heard the petition on Wednesday, refused to transfer the petitions revoking the bail of Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy Dismissed the petition filed by Raghurama Raju. In this context, the CBI court will soon rule on the petitions revoking the bail of Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy. The High Court rejected Raghurama's request, however, the CBI court would deliver its verdict on the bail cancellation petition of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy.

On June 4, Raghurama Krishnam Raju filed a petition in the CBI court alleging that Jagan was violating the conditions imposed by the CBI court when bail was granted. Arguments were first made in the CBI court on the merits of hearing the petition as the petitioner was unrelated to the case. The CBI agreed with Raghurama's contention and accepted the court petition for hearing.

