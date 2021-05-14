Telangana High Court fumes at govt. over stopping AP ambulances, issues stay on govt orders

The Telangana High Court has become severe about blocking Andhra Pradesh ambulances by the Telangana police at the borders and questioned how the government intercept ambulances. It clarified that the Telangana government does not have the power to stop ambulances and opined that nowhere in the country has such a circular been issued.

Furthermore, the court said that the government had not changed the constitution. "Not only the people of other states, but also the residents of Hyderabad have not been confirmed with beds, and the government is not allowed to violate the National Highway Act," High Court fumed. Accordingly, the High Court stayed the orders of the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, Telangana police stopped AP ambulances at the Telangana border, and the covid patients have been facing trouble. Permission is granted only if there are hospital letters and passes issued from the Covid control room. The AP government has expressed deep dissatisfaction over the conditions at the borders in this context. AP CS Adityanath has already held talks with Telangana authorities on blocking ambulances at the border.