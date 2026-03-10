Telangana Vijaya Dairy alleges adulteration in AP ‘Vijaya’ ghee

Vijayawada: Telangana Vijaya Dairy chief Gutta Amith Reddy made sensational allegations against the popular Andhra Pradesh Vijaya Dairy brand, stating that ghee sold under the Vijaya Dairy label by the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation may be adulterated with vegetable oil.

Amith Reddy in a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday claimed that a laboratory test conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) detected vegetable residues in a ghee sample sold under the Vijaya brand through a franchise arrangement of the AP federation. According to him, the Telangana dairy federation had collected the sample a few months ago and sent it for testing after receiving complaints about the product. “The test report clearly indicated the presence of vegetable deposits, raising concerns that the ghee might be adulterated,” he said.

He warned that the alleged adulteration could pose risks to consumers and damage the reputation of the Vijaya brand, which was established during the era of undivided Andhra Pradesh and later divided between the two States after the formation of Telangana.

Amithh Reddy also said the Telangana federation had already raised the issue with authorities in Andhra Pradesh. “I personally wrote to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh five to six months ago, highlighting our concerns about the franchise model and possible quality issues. However, we have not received any response so far,” he said.

He criticised the franchise system adopted by the AP Dairy Federation, alleging that private companies have been allowed to manufacture and sell ghee under the Vijaya brand without direct links to cooperative milk procurement. According to him, the cooperative model followed by the Telangana federation involves collecting milk directly from farmers, chilling it through bulk milk cooling units and processing it in dairies before supplying it to consumers, hostels and government institutions.

In contrast, he alleged that some private firms operating under franchise agreements are sourcing products from outside the State and selling them under the Vijaya label. “Such companies may not have any connection with farmers or milk procurement, yet they are marketing products using the reputation of the cooperative brand,” he said.

Amith Reddy claimed that one such firm has been selling around 100 tonnes of ghee every month in Hyderabad under the Vijaya brand through franchise rights. He questioned whether proper quality assurance mechanisms were being followed in these arrangements.

Referring to the recent controversy over alleged adulterated ghee used in prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple, he said the issue of dairy product quality has already become a matter of national debate. “In such a situation, allowing private players to sell dairy products under the Vijaya brand without strict quality control could harm consumers and farmers,” he said.

He emphasised that the Vijaya brand was originally built on the cooperative dairy sector and should continue to operate in the interest of farmers.