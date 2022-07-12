Telugu-American receives Engineer of Year award in USA

Vijayawada(NTR District): A Telugu-American, Bharat Kumar Peddu, has received Engineer of Year award from American Council for Engineering Companies (ACEC) for the year 2022 in recognition to his pioneer work in designing railway tracks and expertise in project management.

Hailing from Vijayawada, Bharat Kumar has been working as the project engineer for Gannett Fleming Inc in Maryland, USA, for the last over two decades. Currently, he is the project engineer of Transit and Rail Systems Global Business Line within Gannett Fleming Inc.

His father Chandra Sekhar Rao, director of Chigurupati Srikrishnaveni Talent School, recalls that Bharat also received Young Engineer of the Year award in 2021 from the University of Kentucky where he pursued his Masters in Transportation Engineering. He also holds an MBA from Morgan State University.

Bharat did his schooling in Veeramachaneni Paddayya Siddhartha Public school in Vijayawada. He did his engineering from SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram. And he also studied Indian Business School in Bahrain.

As a licensed professional engineering, he is a certified project management professional and an envision sustainability professional.