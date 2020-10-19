Telugu language recognised as official language in the USA finds place on American ballot box

A very proud moment for the all Telugu people across the globe as the Donald Trump government in United States of America has recognised Telugu language as the official language for communication in the United States. With the latest development, the Telugu people across the world has a reason to celebrate. Going into the details, the US presidential election is scheduled for November 3 wherein the voter ballot paper will be printed in different languages.

In this backdrop, the Telugu language is also included in the list of the official languages ​​in the voter ballot paper including some of the Indian languages. With this, the election process and all the official activities that take place in America shall be explained in Telugu as well as hereafter.

Currently, there is an estimated 15 crore population who speak Telugu across the world including 9 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the 2011 census, there are 8.2 crore Telugu speakers in India. This number has increased tremendously in these 9 years. The number of Telugu speaking people in America is growing exponentially hence the US government has recognized Telugu as an official language.