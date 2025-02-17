Temples Crucial for Culture, Heritage, and Development, Says Chandrababu

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the pivotal role of temples in preserving cultural heritage and driving development at the International Temple Convention and Expo (ITCX-2025) in Tirupati.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted that temples are more than just spiritual hubs; they also serve as key sources of income that fuel community development. "Temples contribute significantly to the country's growth, with temple tourism playing a vital role. We are adopting technology to enhance spiritual practices and the welfare of the poor," Naidu said.

He also praised the family system as the backbone of Indian society and underlined the importance of temples in sustaining culture and tradition. "Serving God is the highest form of service, and Tirumala Balaji is the embodiment of faith for millions," he added.

The Chief Minister shared details about ongoing initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, including enhancing infrastructure at temples and ensuring sustainability. "We are committed to ensuring that Tirumala retains 75% greenery. We are implementing green energy solutions in temples and establishing a circuit of temples across the state," he said. Naidu also announced that Rs. 134 crore has been invested in temple-related infrastructure over the past seven months.

He mentioned the continuation of NTR’s Annadanam program, which provides free meals to devotees, and the support for Vedic schools and temple priests. "We are investing in the welfare of the temple ecosystem, and all funds donated by devotees will be spent on improving temple facilities," Naidu said.

Fadnavis on Temples' Global Recognition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also addressed the gathering, noting the ancient history of South Indian temples. "Foreigners are often astonished by the architecture and the grandeur of these temples. These monuments have withstood the test of time, reflecting India's rich cultural and architectural heritage," Fadnavis remarked. He added that religious tourism is becoming increasingly popular, with 55% of tourists visiting India for spiritual purposes.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Unity through Temples

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the significance of temples as cultural and spiritual unifiers. "Temples are the essence of our culture. We are united by our devotion to Sanatan Dharma, and the construction of the Ram Mandir is a manifestation of this shared belief," Sawant stated. He also emphasized the global importance of such gatherings in promoting Hinduism worldwide.

The ITCX-2025 convention in Tirupati reinforced the importance of temples not only as places of worship but also as cornerstones of India's cultural identity and development.