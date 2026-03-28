Temples witness huge rush as Sri Rama Navami is celebrated with fervour

Tirupati: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with traditional pomp and religious fervour across the city on Friday, with devotees thronging temples in large numbers to offer prayers and participate in special rituals. Apart from temples dedicated to Lord Rama, celebrations were also organised in apartments, educational institutions, and public places, reflecting the deep spiritual enthusiasm among people.

At Tirumala, the sacred Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities of Sri Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya sametha Sri Ramachandra Swamy as part of the festivities. The deities were seated on a specially arranged platform at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple. Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and other officials participated in the ceremony.

In Tirupati, heavy crowds were witnessed throughout the day at the TTD’s Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple and several other temples. The celebrations began early in the morning with Suprabhatam, awakening the presiding deity, followed by Abhishekam to the main deities. Between 8 am and 9 am, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in a grand manner to the Utsava idols at the Unjal Mandapam.

Later in the afternoon, between 3 pm and 4 pm, temple priests carried new garments from the Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt in a ceremonial procession around the temple precincts and offered them to both the main and Utsava deities. In the evening, from 7 pm to 9 pm, Lord Sri Ramachandra Swamy mounted the Hanuman Vahanam and was taken in a procession along the four Mada streets of the temple, blessing devotees who gathered in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Department of Sri Padmavathi Degree and PG College for Women organised an international virtual seminar on the theme ‘Family Values in Valmiki Ramayanam’. The programme was jointly conducted by the Malaysia Telugu Association and Dasaratha Rama Foundation, Indonesia.

TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, urged people to read the Ramayanam, the life story of Lord Rama, and said Indians living abroad were also preserving cultural traditions and values. College Principal Dr T Narayanamma said the Ramayanam delivers timeless moral values that are highly relevant in today’s society. She noted that families that uphold ethical values lead happy lives.

Harinath Reddy, Dr Krishnaveni, Koti Reddy, Jyothiswar Reddy, Dr Venkata Prathap, Madhava Sarma and Bharavi also spoke.