Thirteen people were charred to death in a bus-lorry collision in Markapuram

Markapuram: Thirteen passengers were killed when the private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry and was engulfed in fire in a gruesome accident near the Medical College, Rayavaram of Markapuram district on Thursday morning.

According to the police and locals, the bus started from Nirmal in Telangana to Pamur in the Markapuram district on Wednesday night. By the time it reaches the Mekalavaripalem tollgate, about 40 passengers from Markapuram, Kanigiri, and the Pamur area are on the bus, returning home to celebrate Sriramanavami with their families. The vehicle collided with a tipper lorry carrying a load of granite slabs, travelling in the opposite direction from Chimakurthi to Markapuram, at around 06:30 AM.

The front part of the bus was damaged in the collision and caught fire immediately. The people in the front are able to escape in time, but those in the back seats find it difficult amid the engulfing smoke and fire. The bus was completely burnt in the accident, along with the 13 unlucky people in the back. The police, fire, and local authorities shifted 26 injured people to the Government General Hospital in Markapuram. Some of them were sent to a private hospital in the town for better treatment.

The locals observed that the bus lost control at the turn, while the tipper was speeding dangerously, and both were involved in the accident. Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy visited the spot, consoled the victims, and made sure help was provided in time. The Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy spoke to the collector P Raja Babu and the SP V Harshavardhan Raju, and ordered them to extend all help to the victims. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav also ordered the district officials to provide better treatment to the injured and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

Details of the deceased:

1. Kambampati Ayyanna, 18Y, Pamur

2. Chandeti Sujatha, 45Y, Vinjamurof Nellore district

3. Chandeti Manoj Kumar 18Y, S/o Sujatha

4. Chandeti Meghana, 19Y, D/o Sujatha

5. VelugoDu Guravaiah, 60Y, Chintapatla of KK Mitla mandal

6. Komarakonda Abraham, 45Y, Chowdavaram of Veligandla mandal

7. R Prakash, 21Y, Chowdavaram of Veligandla mandal

8. Putluri Mahendra Reddy, Chowdavaram of Veligandla mandal

9. Ambati Saoujanya, 22Y, Peddarikatla

10. T Surendra, 25Y, Vinjamur

11. Kosenapogu Prakash, 17Y, Udayagiri

12. Talapala Chandana, 21Y, Vinjamur

13. Talapala Chandu, 6Y, D/o Chandana

Government set up a command and control room to provide information and extend help to the victims and their families. They may be reached the control room at the mobile numbers of Vishnu Vardhan 6304285613, Kishore Kumar 9985733999, Raghavendra 7989537285, Sasi Kumar 9703578434 at Markapuram RDO Office or at toll free number 1077 at Ongole Collectorate.