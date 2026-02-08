Ten injured in serious road accident in Sri Sathya Sai district

A severe road accident took place on Sunday in the Penukonda area of Sri Sathya Sai district. An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus, carrying passengers, was violently struck from behind by a lorry on the national highway.

Approximately ten people were injured in the collision. The district police arrived promptly at the scene and launched rescue operations. Some passengers suffered minor injuries, while others sustained more serious harm. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, providing some relief amid the incident.