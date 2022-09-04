Ten-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death in Kadapa

An atrocity happened in Kadapa district where a ten-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his aunt and uncle. Ayan, a boy, was left by his parents to his aunt and uncle while they were going to the Gulf.



However, he was beaten severely for mischief and went into unconscious. As a result, he died on the way to the hospital.

When the police reached the spot after receiving the information, the two allegedly fled away. Police have registered a case and are investigating.