Ten-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death in Kadapa

An atrocity happened in Kadapa district where a ten-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his aunt and uncle.

However, he was beaten severely for mischief and went into unconscious. As a result, he died on the way to the hospital.

When the police reached the spot after receiving the information, the two allegedly fled away. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

