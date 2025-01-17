Live
- BITSians in Bengaluru: A Day of Innovation, Networking, and Opportunity
- Saree Cancer and Dhoti Cancer: Health Risks of Tight Waist Knots Explained
- Hyderabad Police Investigate Shooting in Afzalgunj Linked to Bidar ATM Robbery
- Effective Home Workouts to Stay Fit This Winter
- Rahul Jain: Bridging innovation and user trust in technology leadership
- Deva Trailer Review: 'Kabir Singh' in Police Clothes is 'Deva': A Fiery Blend of Rage and Duty
- Why Ajwain Water is a Winter Wellness Wonder: 5 Surprising Benefits
- Say ‘I Do’ in style with stunning frames for your big day
- Jayam Ravi rebrands as ‘Ravi Mohan’; removes debut film title from his name
- Tumukuru graduate to run for Canadian PM
Just In
Tense triggers at Vijaya Milk Dairy in Nandyal amid nominations for director elections
The atmosphere at Vijaya Milk Dairy is fraught with tension as the nomination process for three vacant director posts is set to commence on Friday....
The atmosphere at Vijaya Milk Dairy is fraught with tension as the nomination process for three vacant director posts is set to commence on Friday. Allegations of improper conduct surrounding the nomination process have emerged from the faction led by Allagadda TDP MLA and former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya.
Compounding the situation, the governing body of Vijaya Milk Dairy has disqualified Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy from his position as president of the society. In response to this decision, Reddy has sought legal recourse by approaching the High Court for justice.
In light of these unfolding events, police have implemented rigorous security measures to maintain order during the nomination process, which is expected to be closely monitored. The community watches with bated breath as the situation develops toward the crucial elections.