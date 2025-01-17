  • Menu
Tense triggers at Vijaya Milk Dairy in Nandyal amid nominations for director elections

Tense triggers at Vijaya Milk Dairy in Nandyal amid nominations for director elections
Highlights

The atmosphere at Vijaya Milk Dairy is fraught with tension as the nomination process for three vacant director posts is set to commence on Friday. Allegations of improper conduct surrounding the nomination process have emerged from the faction led by Allagadda TDP MLA and former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya.

Compounding the situation, the governing body of Vijaya Milk Dairy has disqualified Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy from his position as president of the society. In response to this decision, Reddy has sought legal recourse by approaching the High Court for justice.

In light of these unfolding events, police have implemented rigorous security measures to maintain order during the nomination process, which is expected to be closely monitored. The community watches with bated breath as the situation develops toward the crucial elections.

