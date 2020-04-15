Tension erupts in Guntur after a RMP doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Guntur: The rapid growth of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is alarming the officials in the state. As per the reports, the covid-19 cases have passed 100 mark in Guntur alone on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 483. Meanwhile, an RMP doctor was infected with COVID-19 in Dacheppalli zone in the district. The district medical and health officials were alerted and collecting details of the doctor and people from surrounding areas who have visited him for the treatment.

The administration have urged all of the people who met RMP doctor to come forward voluntarily to undergo coronavirus tests. As many as 300 people in Dacheppalli Zone have come forward for tests while the medical staff has collected the samples and sent for tests. There are reports that the cases are likely to mount with the incident.

As per the media health bulletin released on Tuesday, the state has reported 10 cases till 6pm taking the tally to 483 and nine deaths due to coronavirus. On the other hand, the promo minister Narendra Modi ha extended the lo down till May 3 with seven point rules to be followed in this coronavirus outbreak.