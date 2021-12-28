Tension grips at Balakrishna's house in Hindupur as YSRCP, TDP cadre clash

Tension grips at TDP MLA and Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna's house in Hindupur in Anantapur district after a dispute has started between the YSRCP and the TDP over the dumping yard. The YSRCP activists reacted to a post by a TDP leader on social media and tried to siege Balakrishna's house. Upon receiving the information the police intercepted the YSRCP ranks.



Meanwhile, the TDP cadre was incensed over sieging the MLA's house for questioning on the development. On the other hand, YSRCP cadre has said that they have come to Balakrishna's house accepting the challenge posed by TDP over the development and alleged that TDP is provoking the ruling party with false social media posts.

The TDP activists also reached there to compete with the YSRCP cadre, which led to the clash between YSRCP and TDP. The police arrested both the groups before the situation escalated. However, the situation had come to control.