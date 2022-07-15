Tension grips in Gudivada as Jana Sena protests at Kodali Nani's house

Tension grips as the Jana Sena activists tried to seige the house of former minister Kodali Nani in Gudivada of Krishna district. At this time, an altercation took place between the Jana Sena workers and the police as the police stopped them. The police are heavily deployed and the situation is being brought under control.



The Jana Sena party has started a protest program with videos and photos on Twitter from this morning under the name #GoodMorningCMSir against the government on the condition of roads in the state. Jana Sena leaders and workers in the state are taking videos and photos of the bad roads in their respective constituencies and villages and posting them on Twitter. As part of this protest, Jana Sena leaders tried to besiege Kodali Nani's house demanding that roads be repaired in Gudivada. The activists staged a dharna on the main road leading to Nani's house when the police blocked it.

They raised slogans with placards asking the chief minister to wake up and refrain from criticizing Pawan Kalyan and expressed their anger that the poor roads of the temple should be repaired. As part of the #GoodMorningCMSir digital campaign, Pawan Kalyan posted a video on Twitter showing the plight of the road from Ravulapalem to Amalapuram on Friday morning. Jana Sena said that this digital campaign will be carried out on 15th, 16th and 17th.