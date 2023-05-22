Tension grips in Kurnool as CBI likely to go to Vishwabharati hospital

The high drama witnesses at Kurnool Vishwabharati Super Speciality hospital where YS Avinash Reddy's mother is undergoing treatment after the MP wrote a letter to CBI seeking time to appear before Investigation agency in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.



The CBI which asked YS Avinash to appear before the today went to Kurnool after the the latter skipped the investigation and met the Kurnool SP. The CBI is likely to visit Vishwabharati hospital and meet YS Avinash Reddy.



It remains to be seen whether the CBI would serve the notices again or take any coercive action. Meanwhile, the tense atmosphere prevailed in Kurnool after YSRCP cadre reached the hospital and police were deployed in huge number.

