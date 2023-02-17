Tension prevailed at Anaparthi in Chandrababu tour amid police restrictions

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Tension prevailed in Anaparthi when the police imposed sudden restrictions on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's meeting. Police have set up barricades across the road in the Devi Chowk area where the TDP has made arrangements for the meeting. The police made it clear that the meeting was not allowed on the road. DSP Bhaktavatsalam advised the TDP leaders to hold the meeting in some other private place without causing any inconvenience to the public.

It was decided that the meeting was not allowed on the road. The TDP leaders expressed their anger over this. TDP leaders N.ChinnaRajappa, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Vasu, and others have accused the government of not being able to bear seeing the success of Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Jaggampeta and Peddapuram constituencies and the overwhelming support of people everywhere. They flagged that the government is conspiring to block Chandrababu's visit with nefarious sanctions.





A tense atmosphere prevailed as a large crowd under the leadership of Telugu Desam activists and leaders entered the Devi Chowk Centre. Hundreds of TDP supporters rushed there pushing the barricades and stoppers set up by the police. The TDP has made it clear that the meeting will be held at the Devichowk center in any case.



Chandrababu Naidu entered the Anaparthi Constituency at Bikkavolu Mandal Illapalli Jodu Nadala Tumu at 4 pm on Friday as part of the programme 'Idem Kharma Mana Rastraniki'. A huge bike rally was held from there. While Chandrababu was to address a public meeting on Anaparthi's main road near Devichowk center, tension arose when the police ordered him to change the venue. According to the pre-arranged schedule, after unveiling the statue of the late Nallamilli Moola Reddy, former MLA in Ramavaram, Chandrababu is to reach Rajamahendravaram Airport via Kadiyam and Vemagiri and leave for Hyderabad.

Police intercepted TDP leader Chandrababu's convoy in the Balabhadrapuram area seven kilometers away from Anaparthi. Police and paramilitary forces are sitting across the road. But Chandrababu Naidu got down from the car and walked towards Anaparthi. The police stopped lorries, buses, and vans on the road and created obstacles. Angry over this, Chandrababu warned the police that if it is not cleared immediately, there will be dire consequences. It is a shame that the police are supporting the rowdy state. He warned that every policeman who commits atrocities will be remembered. Chandrababu made it clear that no matter how many cases are filed, Telugu Desam activists will not be intimidated. He warned that if they were arrested, the jails in the state would not be enough.